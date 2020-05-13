Questlove, D-Nice celebrate Stevie Wonder’s Birthday with a 24-hour DJ set

Courtesy of QuestloveQuestlove will be celebrating Stevie Wonder‘s 70th birthday — and the legend’s incomparable music catalog — with a family-hosted 24-hour DJ set.
The Roots member will bring the classics to Instagram Live, spinning jams to help soothe people’s souls, while we’re sheltered in place due to COVID-19.
Viewers will be able to enjoy 24 hours’ worth of hits by Stevie, including like “Superstition,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” “Living for the City,” “Don’t You Worry ’bout a Thing,” “Sir Duke,” “Part-Time Lover,” the Oscar-winning “I Just Called to Say I Love You” and more.
The night will also feature four DJ sets from Gilles Peterson, DJ Tara, Natasha Diggs, D-Nice, and DJ Spinna.
The party starts at midnight, so get ready!
Tune in to the 24-hour set on Stevie Wonder’s Instagram.
Stevie’s 70th birthday is today.
