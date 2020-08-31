Queens of the Stone Age to headline 2021 Reading & Leeds
Credit: Andreas NeumannQueens of the Stone Age are among the headliners for Reading and Leeds 2021.
The twin U.K. festivals will be held concurrently August 27-29. The other headliners include Castfish & the Bottlemen, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Disclosure and Stormzy.
For more info, visit ReadingandLeedsFestival.com.
For Queens of the Stone Age, R&L marks the band’s first announced concert in three years. Aside from a brief charity performance earlier this year, Josh Homme and company haven’t been on the road since 2018, when they finished touring in support of their most recent album, 2017’s Villains.
Meanwhile, Homme and QotSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen recently covered the Clash classic “Train in Vain” during a livestream that paid tribute to the late Joe Strummer.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.