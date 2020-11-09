Queens of the Stone Age announce concert stream on fifth anniversary of Bataclan terrorist attack

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicQueens of the Stone have announced a concert stream taking place this Friday, November 13, the fifth anniversary of the Bataclan terrorist attack.
On November 13, 2015, 90 people were killed inside the Paris music venue when gunmen opened fire on the crowd during an Eagles of Death Metal concert. QotSA frontman Josh Homme plays on Eagles of Death Metal’s albums, though he doesn’t tour with the band.
To mark the somber anniversary, Queens are streaming their 2018 acoustic gig in Tasmania, Australia. You can watch beginning at noon ET via the QotSA YouTube page.
Proceeds raised from the stream will benefit the Life for Paris charity, and the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, which honors the Eagles of Death Metal merch worker who was killed during the Bataclan attack.
By Josh Johnson
