Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor play “We Are the Champions” “together” in composite video
Neal Preston/© Queen Productions Ltd.In recent weeks, Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor have been posting separate videos online showing them jamming on their respective instruments as they self-isolate at home during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the band mates have appeared together in a clip.
The new video shows May and Taylor rocking out to the Queen classic “We Are the Champions.” The composite video was created by using a previously posted clip of Brian playing the tune combined with a new video of Taylor playing along with May’s clip.
You can check out the video on May’s YouTube channel and on Brian’s and Roger’s social media sites.
In other news, May co-wrote and plays guitar on “Get Up,” a song by the new all-female U.K. pop-soul group Kings Daughters that was released Wednesday. Brian also appears in the social-distancing-themed official video for the upbeat tune, which you can check out on Kings Daughters’ YouTube channel.
In a new interview with NME, May says of “Get Up,” “It feels like an amazingly healing song.”
He added, “It’s an emotionally lifting track and we thought if ever there was a time to release the track, then this is it.”
