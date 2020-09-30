‘Queen Sugar’ resumes production; OWN announces first digitally animated comedy series ‘Sincerely, Camille’
Courtesy of OWNAfter its fifth season production was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OWN has announced its Louisiana-set drama, Queen Sugar, has now resumed production.
According to OWN, series creator Ava DuVernay decided to “completely revamp” the 10-episode season to address the current issues facing the country through the lens of the beloved Bordelon family. Some of those real-life issues include the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protest movement, and forthcoming elections that will impact the Black community.
Created by DuVernay and co-executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings — played by Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe — in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. The fifth season is slated to premiere sometime in 2021.
Additionally, OWN has announced another series that will help to spotlight the 2020 election. As part of their OWN YOUR VOTE nonpartisan get-out-the-vote initiative, OWN has launched their first ever digitally animated short-form comedy series, titled Sincerely, Camille.
The new series, created by Munirah Safiyah Jones, has already launched on OWN’s Twitter account and will be on all of OWN’s digital platforms. Subsequent episodes, each approximately five minutes in length, will roll out twice weekly.
The six-part original series is said to “offer a humorous, irreverent, and informative take on politics and the issues impacting Black women in the lead-up to the 2020 November election.”
Sincerely, Camille follows three women — Camille, Staci, and Sara — who are “navigating life, work and relationships” during the current presidential election cycle. In addition to their varying viewpoints, the satirical series will also provide “powerful insight and edgy social commentary on the current political climate” that Black women face.
By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.