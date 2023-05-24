‘Queen Of Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Tina Turner Dead At 83

The American singer Tina Turner gives a concert in New York. (Photo by Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty Images)

Singer Tina Turner, who was known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” has died at the age of 83.

Her manager announced on socials, saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Tina found fame in the 1960s as part of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, which gave us several chart-topping hits and two Grammy awards.

Ike and Tina Turner Revue ended when Tina left Ike after years of domestic abuse.

The legendary singer made a remarkable comeback in the 1980s and went on win six more Grammy’s and her 1988 show in Rio de Janeiro drew 180,000 people, which remains one of the largest concert audiences for any single performer.

Tina retired from show business in 2008, married her husband Bach, and became a citizen of Switzerland.

Tina said a final farewell to fans in the 2021 documentary ‘Tina’ and passed away “peacefully” after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.