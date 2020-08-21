‘Queen of Da Souf’: Atlanta rapper Mulatto drops her debut album and new single, “Youngest N Richest”
Prince Williams/WireimageWith the formidable success of women in hip hop and rap taking over airwaves and music charts, why not add one more to the list?
Introducing Atlanta rapper Mulatto and her music video for “Youngest N Richest” from her debut album, Queen of Da Souf.
Laced with Mulatto’s confident raps about her expensive taste in designer bags, her preference in men, and flexing on her haters, it’s safe to say this album will be on repeat for a while.
With features from 42 Dugg, City Girls, 21 Savage, and more, it also includes her “Muwop” release with her favorite rapper Gucci Mane, which landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 and sits at #17 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 singles list.
Mulatto earned her first gold plaque for her single “[Queen] Of Da Souf,” which added Saweetie and Trina for a braggadocious remix.
Along with inked a deal with RCA Records, Mulatto recently earned a slot on XXl’s 2020 XXL Freshman class for rising artists.
Queen of Da Souf is available on Apple Music and Spotify.
By Rachel George
