Queen Latifah drama 'The Equalizer' lands plum post-Super Bowl slot

Kevin Mazur/WireImageQueen Latifah won’t be performing at the Super Bowl half-time show, but the series premiere of her new CBS drama The Equalizer did manage to land the coveted slot right after the game, according to Deadline.
It will mark just the third time out of nine times CBS has carried the Super Bowl since the big game returned to the network in 1990 and had a scripted series land in the post-game berth. The other two were Elementary in 2012 and Criminal Minds in 2006.
The Equalizer follows an “enigmatic figure — played by Latifah, who also serves as a producer — who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.” Latifah’s role, according to Deadline, will be a “new take” on the character first played by Edward Woodard in the 1980s CBS TV series, and most recently portrayed by Denzel Washington in the Antoine Fuqua-directed and produced film franchise.
CBS reportedly made the call after seeing the first completed episodes of the show, which started production earlier this fall.
Additionally, on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7, CBS will air a special all-new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following late local news.
By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.