Queen guitarist Brian May posts video of him playing instrumental version of “We Are the Champions”

Neal Preston/© Queen Productions Ltd.Queen‘s Brian May posted a new “MicroConcert” today on his official website and YouTube channel, this one featuring him playing an instrumental version of his band’s classic song “We Are the Champions” solo on electric guitar.
The video is the 15th performance clip he’s posted since starting the series last month to entertain and connect with fans stuck at home because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
In a message accompanying the video, May notes, “It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!”
As with some of his other clips, Brian sends out an invitation for his musically inclined fans to send videos of themselves jamming along with him on this one, using the hashtag #jamwithbri.
“I’ve been so amazed by the Jams you guys have put together on my previous MicroConcertinas I thought this might be the ultimate opportunity,” he writes.
After his performance of “We Are the Champions” in the video, May quips, “I played that quite a lot of times, so I ought to be getting the hang of it.” He then sends out a message to fans, saying, “I hope you’re all doing well out there. God bless you all, and we shall make it through. And the world will be, somehow, a better place. Take care.”
