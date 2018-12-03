Queen and Adam Lambert to Launch North American Tour

FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo Brian May of Queen, left, and Adam Lambert perform in Los Angeles. Queen has clearly found somebody to love in Lambert. Since joining forces with the “American Idol” runner-up for a series of shows in 2012, the band that ruled rock radio in the 1970s and early ‘80s has enjoyed tremendous success, with audiences embracing Lambert as the heir to Freddie Mercury’s onstage legacy. They’ve been selling out areas around the world for five years now, and have just announced a 25-city North American tour beginning June 23, 2017, in Phoenix. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Weeks after the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic Boehemian Rhapsody, Queen and Adam Lambert have announced a concert tour. The tour will feature original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor (who both were executive producers for the movie).

There will be 23 dates on the tour. It will start in July 2019. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, December 7th and yes the show is coming to Chicago on August 9th @ the United Center. Here’s the link for tickets. Below is the complete list of shows:

Queen 2019 Tour Dates

July 10, 2019 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 4 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

August 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center