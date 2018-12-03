Queen and Adam Lambert to Launch North American Tour

Weeks after the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic Boehemian Rhapsody, Queen and Adam Lambert have announced a concert tour. The tour will feature original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor (who both were executive producers for the movie).
There will be 23 dates on the tour. It will start in July 2019. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, December 7th and yes the show is coming to Chicago on August 9th @ the United Center. Here’s the link for tickets. Below is the complete list of shows:
Queen 2019 Tour Dates
July 10, 2019 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
July 14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
July 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
July 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 4 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
August 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
August 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center