Quavo reveals Lil Wayne inspired him to finish high school
Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN ImagesCongratulations to Quavo Huncho, who received his high school diploma last week.
The Migos rapper credits Lil Wayne for inspiring him to continue his education and graduate from Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia.
During an interview on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show, Quavo opened up about who inspired him to go back to school.
“I was doing stuff for the community and the school and everything. The school was always involved and just me being considered like a dropout, you’re not really an alumnus,” Quavo said, sharing a clip from the interview on Instagram.
His response prompted Lil Wayne to share that he, too, had dropped out of high school at the age of 14 but eventually went back to obtain his diploma and go to college.
“You was most definitely one of my inspirations for going back to school,” Quavo told Lil Wayne.
“That’s love right there,” Lil Wayne humbly responded, after realizing he inspired Quavo’s plans to follow in his footsteps.
“He Went To College I’m Otw!” Quavo captioned the video.
But that credit can also be shared with Quavo’s girlfriend, Saweetie, who obtained her bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Southern California.
Checkout Quavo and Migos on “Need It“ with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the first official single from their upcoming album.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.