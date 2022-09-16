Quartermaster 3rd Class Samantha Lemos
September 15, 2022 7:12PM CDT
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
Quartermaster 3rd Class Samantha Lemos, from Aurora, Illinois, stands watch on vulture’s row aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region