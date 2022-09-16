(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

Quartermaster 3rd Class Samantha Lemos, from Aurora, Illinois, stands watch on vulture’s row aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region