Quarantine Concerts at Rialto Square Theatre!
If your starting to run out of things to watch, and maybe missing live music this is for you! The Rialto Square Theatre is going to be streaming a “Live” concert series! In a press release issued to day they said:
“The VenuWorks-managed Rialto Square Theatre would like to introduce the “Quarantine Concerts” series beginning on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 12-12:30pm. This series will be composed of recurring Friday noontime concerts on the Barton
Grande Theatre Pipe Organ. Concerts will extend through the end of May 2020 and will be live-streamed via the Rialto’s Facebook page (facebook.com/RialtoSquareTheatre). Recordings of the concerts will then be added to our website (rialtosquare.com). This concert series will feature various organists including those involved in in JATOE, the Joliet
Area Theatre Organ Enthusiasts (jatoe.org). These live-streamed concerts will be absolutely free to all patrons, though donations are appreciated. Please consider donating to our 1926 Campaign at rialtosquare.com/1926-campaign.
It should be a lot of fun!