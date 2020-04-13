Q-Tip announces three new albums
Scott Dudelson/WireImageOver the weekend, legendary MC/producer Q-Tip celebrated his 50th birthday with fans on Instagram, teasing three new albums.
“Thank you for all the bday wishes …but I have something to share with you…3 albums,” he wrote. The albums are titled AlGohRhythms, Riotdiaries, and The Last Zulu.
“Thank u god willing I will get with u soon,” he wrote, as well as adding, “I pray you and your loved ones are good and healthy.”
Although Q-Tip has teased The Last Zulu for years, he hasn’t released a solo project since 2009‘s Kamaal The Abstract. As co-founder of A Tribe Called Quest, he became one of the most influential people in hip-hop with his socially conscious lyrics and jazz influences. After the group broke up in 1998, Q-Tip embarked on his solo career, releasing three studio albums and earning a Grammy nomination for The Renaissance.
A Tribe Called Quest released their final album, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, in 2016.
Q-Tip’s appreciation for hip-hop has earned him production credits for Busta Rhymes, Pharrell Williams, Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah and The Beastie Boys, and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Solange‘s “Borderline (An Ode to Self Care).”
Q-Tip is also producing new music for LL Cool J‘s upcoming Def Jam project.
