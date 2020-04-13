      Weather Alert

Q-Tip announces three new albums

Apr 13, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Scott Dudelson/WireImageOver the weekend, legendary MC/producer Q-Tip celebrated his 50th birthday with fans on Instagram, teasing three new albums.

“Thank you for all the bday wishes …but I have something to share with you…3 albums,” he wrote. The albums are titled AlGohRhythms, Riotdiaries, and The Last Zulu.

“Thank u god willing I will get with u soon,” he wrote, as well as adding, “I pray you and your loved ones are good and healthy.”

Although Q-Tip has teased The Last Zulu for years, he hasn’t released a solo project since 2009‘s Kamaal The Abstract. As co-founder of A Tribe Called Quest, he became one of the most influential people in hip-hop with his socially conscious lyrics and jazz influences. After the group broke up in 1998, Q-Tip embarked on his solo career, releasing three studio albums and earning a Grammy nomination for The Renaissance. 

A Tribe Called Quest released their final album, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, in 2016. 

Q-Tip’s appreciation for hip-hop has earned him production credits for Busta Rhymes, Pharrell WilliamsJanet JacksonQueen Latifah and The Beastie Boys, and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Solange‘s “Borderline (An Ode to Self Care).”

Q-Tip is also producing new music for LL Cool J‘s upcoming Def Jam project.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing