PVRIS delays new album release to July
Credit: Sasha SamsonovaPVRIS‘ upcoming album Use Me has been delayed until the summer.
The record, which includes the single “Hallucinations,” was originally slated to drop May 1. It will now arrive on July 10.
In a statement, PVRIS says the delay is a result of “circumstances beyond our control,” presumably referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re working on a few things to make it up to you and hold you over,” the group says. “Thanks for your continued support. We hope you’re all staying safe during this time.”
“Just an FYI, I’ve been team ‘let’s put this out May 1st and give the people what they want!!!’ with this entire situation,” adds lead vocalist Lynn Gunn. “I think right now is a time where everyone could use a little music to light up the darkness a bit…but it’s out of my hands.”
Use Me is the follow-up to 2017’s All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell.
