Putting ‘AirTags’ on Your Kids Could Help their Quality of Life?
July 31, 2023 10:00AM CDT
According to a recent report in The Washington Post, parents are resorting to using AirTags, a $29 device sold by Apple, to keep track of their kids’ real-time locations.
This allows parents to monitor younger children who may not have cell phones. Although Apple clarifies that these tags are not intended for tracking people or pets, company officials say using them with the consent of the children can offer protection from potentially dangerous technologies.
Moreover, it grants kids the independence they need for a happy childhood and to develop essential skills for adulthood.
This approach also encourages open conversations between parents and kids about technology, safety, freedom, and responsibility, normalizing a healthier dialogue between them.
You can be certain that the tags collect data about you and your family devices, which is profitable for THEM.
- How do you feel about using technology like AirTags to ensure the safety of younger kids who don’t have cell phones yet?
- Do you think there are any privacy concerns or potential drawbacks with this kind of tracking system?
- Do you have any personal experiences or stories, related to using tracking devices or similar technology, to keep track of your kids or loved ones?
More about: