Putting ‘AirTags’ on Your Kids Could Help their Quality of Life?

This allows parents to monitor younger children who may not have cell phones. Although Apple clarifies that these tags are not intended for tracking people or pets, company officials say using them with the consent of the children can offer protection from potentially dangerous technologies.

Moreover, it grants kids the independence they need for a happy childhood and to develop essential skills for adulthood.

This approach also encourages open conversations between parents and kids about technology, safety, freedom, and responsibility, normalizing a healthier dialogue between them.

You can be certain that the tags collect data about you and your family devices, which is profitable for THEM.