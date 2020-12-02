Put this on your Dashboard: Chris Carrabba's helping to launch a new wine…in a can
Subodh SamudreThe idea of swigging Cabernet out of a can may not immediately be appealing, but Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba is hoping to change the minds of all you wine snobs out there.
Carrabba has partnered with Nightowl Canning to both invest in and serve as an ambassador for Canvino, a new wine brand described as “Bottle-Quality Wine, In A Can™.” It comes in five varietals — Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay — and is now available to ship in 36 states.
“It’s almost impossible to share a truly exceptional bottle of wine at a concert, given the restrictions of a glass,” Carrabba says, explaining his interest in the product. “So I sought out how I could combine music and wine in a more accessible fashion. Bottle quality wine in a can.”
Canvino is sustainably made, certified green, vegan and gluten free. The designs of the cans are inspired by Carrabba’s tattoo sleeves. Talking about the partnership, Canvino’s co-founder says in a statement, “It’s been a dream collaboration for us, because our two brands really aligned on what’s important from the get-go. We put as much artistry into the can as Chris does his music.”
Visit DrinkCanvino.com to find out more and order a four-pack.
By Andrea Dresdale
