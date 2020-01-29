Put the “Sup” in Super, for the Big Game. Here’s How.
San Francisco and KC-Themed Recipes to Make for The Super Bowl
If you want to pull out all the stops for your big game party, the Today Show has some Kansas City and San Francisco-themed recipes to make big, tough tummies happy.
Go with sourdough if you’re cheering on the 49-ers. San Francisco specialties include lots of seafood, amazing Chinese food… Maybe fill a bread bowl with clam chowder for a hearty Super Bowl meal. Pair it with Cable Car cocktail using cinnamon, spiced rum, orange liqueur and simple syrup.
If the Chiefs are your team, then Kansas City-style barbeque rib sandwiches are a must. Wash ’em down with a Kansas City Ice Water cocktail, made with club soda, lemon and lime juices and Triple Sec.
[What will you be serving, Sunday? Is there a favorite recipe which goes well with your favorite NFL team? For my family: Sugar cookies cut in the shape of BEARS… after meatloaf “cupcakes” with mashed potato and a cherry tomato on top. 😉 ~ Mo ]