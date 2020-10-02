Pursuit in Romeoville Leads to Discovery of Fake Money and a Firearm
On Thursday, October 1st at approximately 1:45 a.m., Romeoville Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business on the 1300 block of Naperville Drive. The vehicle was occupied by four males and the Officer immediately observed an open container of alcohol. When questioned, the vehicle drove off and a short pursuit ensued. During this pursuit passengers in the vehicle began throwing items out of the windows. These items were later determined to be cannabis, fake United States currency, and a firearm. The vehicle came to a stop in the area of Naperville Drive and Dalhart and the occupants fled on foot. One subject, 24-year-old Rashawn M. Taylor of Robbins, was apprehended.
The subject was charged with resisting/obstructing a Peace Officer. Additional charges are pending and the incident is currently still under investigation.