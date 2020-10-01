Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Is a Thing
The “Pumpkin Spice” Treatment: By now you’re probably thinking companies couldn’t think of any more ways to apply it to their products. It’s like marketing magic.
Well, think again. The Honey Baked Ham Company announces it will be testing a Pumpkin Spiced Glazed Turkey Breast in select cities.
If you’re starting to drool, wait till you hear what the breast has in it. It’s the classic turkey breast with brown sugar glaze – and just a subtle hint of pumpkin.
Before you going running out to buy yours, remember that it’s only a test. Maybe call your local store first.
…Or maybe make your own. 🙂