Puddle of Mudd frontman takes aim at “toxic people” after unflattering Nirvana cover goes viral
Brigitte Engl/RedfernsPuddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has responded following a video of his heavily criticized cover of Nirvana‘s “About a Girl” went viral.
The performance, which was originally recorded for SiriusXM this past January, started making the rounds online again last week as commenters mocked Scantlin’s strained vocals. Its accompanying YouTube video, which is currently unlisted but not deleted, has been viewed over one million times as of Monday afternoon, and has received 18,000 dislikes, compared to only 2,700 likes.
“Plot twist: This is why she hates him,” wrote one commenter, referring, or course, to Puddle of Mudd’s 2001 song “She Hates Me.”
Scantlin seemingly addressed the backlash in a new Instagram post, which takes aim at “toxic people.”
“Rise above others who try and take you down,” Scantlin writes. “I’m at my BEST NOW…and that’s all that matters.”
“I pray for all of you because we care,” he adds. “Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a SMILE.” The post also includes hashtags such as #ToxicPeopleSuck, #GoodVibesOnly and #Famous.
Puddle of Mudd released their comeback album, Welcome to Galvania, their first in 10 years, last September.
