Public Invited For 9/11 Remembrance In Will County

The Police Chiefs Association of Will County and the Will County Fire Chiefs Association are proud to sponsor the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony. The event will be held at the new Will County Courthouse this Saturday, September 11th, starting at 9:00am. Will County Executive, Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, welcomes all to honor and remember those lost during the attacks. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow will be the memorial host and Br. Ed Arambasich is the guest speaker. Honor guards from both the police and fire services will present ceremonies honoring those first responders who perished in service to their communities. The public is invited to attend. Parking is available in the Ottawa St. parking deck.