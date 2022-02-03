Public Comments Sought!

The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn more and comment about the preliminary engineering and environmental study for improvements to the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Line Road, near Shorewood and Minooka.
Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT is sharing details on the study and encourages public participation until March 23, through the project website at: www.US52countylinerd.com.
The purpose of this virtual public outreach is to:
The improvements are necessary to address safety concerns, including high number of angle crashes at the intersection.
Additional information is at www.US52countylinerd.com. The public can watch a presentation about the proposed project, view exhibits, leave comments and provide IDOT with questions. Comments received by March 23, will become part of the official public record. Comments can also be submitted via email to [email protected]
Written comments can be mailed to:
Illinois Department of Transportation
Attn: Lori Brown, Bureau of Programming
201 West Center Court
Schaumburg, Ill. 60196-1096