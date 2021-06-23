      Weather Alert

Psychics Do Big Business Now – Pandemic Moved Many Away from Religious Gathering to Solitary Healing

Jun 23, 2021 @ 10:01am
Two hikers in nature. Closeup of man and woman holding hands while crossing the creek. Focus on hands of couple.
Everyone Is Booking Psychics Right Now, And Here’s What They’re Finding Out

It seems many are turning to spiritual advisors lately.  Keen.com is a website which connects psychics with consumers; and it announces a jump of more than 50-percent interest, for new users during the pandemic – compared with the same period in 2019.

Pew Research did a study, and found that as millennials begin to dominate the economy New Age spiritual and wellness practices, are transitioning from something questionable, to legitimate self-help tools—60 percent of millennials said they accepted at least one practice, including astrology, horoscopes, crystals, and seeking psychic guidance, instead of organized religion.

Narayana Montufar is a senior astrologer at astrology.com, and says “At the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people were really freaking out and just wanted to make sense of it all.  Now, because a lot of people went through so much change, they want to know how to best adapt to their new life:  they’ve digested the pandemic and want to begin a new way of living that is more spiritual.”

Learn more, here:  (Yahoo)

 

TAGS
#Astrology #BigBusiness #Healing #Psychic #Religion #Spiritual
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Activities with the Highest Lightning Risk
Win Josh Turner Tickets!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Your Vaccine Card? Here's How to Protect It
Tornado Rips Through Woodridge, Causing Injuries and Damaging Homes
Connect With Us Listen To Us On