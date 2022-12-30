Psychic’s Advice from Deceased Father Leads Man to $40,000 Lottery Win – his Second Big Win
December 30, 2022 11:00AM CST
Gambler Scratching a Lottery Ticket With a Penny
A man in Maryland hit the jackpot, after a psychic told him to try his chances at the lottery, after the death of his father.
The 55-year-old man’s dad was a devout lottery player; who, apparently, would have been thrilled to know his son ended up winning $40,000 in prize money, from the Mega Millions drawing he entered.
The man had also apparently won $50,000 from a scratch-off he purchased in 2017. Now, he plans the use his more recent win to beef up his savings account.
UPI
