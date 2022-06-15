      Weather Alert

Prrrr… Psssst… ‘Hey, Want Some Catnip? First Pack Is Free’ – And It Repels Bugs, Too

Jun 15, 2022 @ 11:00am
Study:  Catnip Serves as Insect Repellant
Many of us know our cats go wild for catnip.  Now, a new study may reveal why.

Researchers from Iwate University, in Japan, have found that when cats damage the plant, insect repellents are released.  This means their behavior may be partially motivated by wanting their own protection from pests.

And that may explain why the cat dish may not attract ants or other bugs like the dog food bowl.

But here’s why they like catnip, even more:  Catnip causes psychoactive effects in cats, because of a compound that binds to receptors in the cat’s nose.

Next, researchers hope to discover which genes are responsible for cats’ love of catnip.

Sniff out a little more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

 

