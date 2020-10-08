Providence Catholic Gives WJOL a Look at Remote Learning
Providence Catholic High School is using an innovative approach to hybrid learning. The New Lenox school installed cameras and speakers in all their classrooms so when half the class is in-school and the other half is at home they can still see each other and still talk with each other as if they were physically in the same room. So instead of zoom meetings or just straight up remote learning, it’s an interactive approach that is ground breaking. Here are some pictures of what the system looks like and a video showing how it works!