      Weather Alert

Protesters Demonstrate Outside ISBE Meeting

Aug 19, 2021 @ 11:28am

People against the state’s school mask mandate are speaking out. A group of protesters demonstrated yesterday outside the Illinois State Board of Education’s first in-person meeting since March. Dozens of people also filled the meeting room, waiting for their turn to offer public comment on the mandate. State Representative Blaine Wilhour and state Senator Darren Bailey attended the protest, with Bailey calling threats to pull the recognition of schools who defy the mandate “fear mongering” against local school boards.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
Win Tickets to The Will County Fair!
Live Nation Will Require Vax Card or Negative COVID Test
Lee Brice Tickets!
Win Tickets to the International Motorcycle Show!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On