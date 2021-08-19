Protesters Demonstrate Outside ISBE Meeting

People against the state’s school mask mandate are speaking out. A group of protesters demonstrated yesterday outside the Illinois State Board of Education’s first in-person meeting since March. Dozens of people also filled the meeting room, waiting for their turn to offer public comment on the mandate. State Representative Blaine Wilhour and state Senator Darren Bailey attended the protest, with Bailey calling threats to pull the recognition of schools who defy the mandate “fear mongering” against local school boards.