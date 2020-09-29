      Weather Alert

Protest Against Remote Learning Held In Glen Ellyn

Sep 29, 2020 @ 6:26am

Suburban parents and students continue to protest against remote learning in schools. A rally was held last night in Glen Ellyn before a Glenbard District 87 board meeting. School officials plan to continue e-learning with the potential for a hybrid model in the future. Some parents believe school administrators should step down if students don’t return to the classroom soon. District 87 Superintendent David Larson says the earliest date for in-person learning is October 19th. The district includes Glenbard North, South, East and West high schools.

