Prostitution Arrest at Crest Hill Massage Parlor
A Chicago woman has been charged with prostitution after an investigation into a Crest Hill massage parlor. Xiaofei Wang has been charged with once misdemeanor count of Prostitution. Crest Hill Police began an investigation into alleged acts of prostitution at Rose Massage, located in the 2400 block of Caton Farm Road after receiving several complaints from the community. Crest Hill worked with outside agency’s in an undercover operation to look into the allegations. According to arrest records the offense in question occurred on August 27th. Wang is due back in court on October 21st. Records also show that the court has asked the Chief Judges Office to provide a Mandarin interpreter on the court date.