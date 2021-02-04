      Breaking News
More Snow Today, Then Coldest Temps of 2021 Coming This Weekend

Prosecutors Want Arrest Warrant, Higher Bond For Kyle Rittenhouse

Feb 4, 2021 @ 11:46am

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant and higher bond for Kyle Rittenhouse. The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office claims the 18-year-old failed to inform the courts of where he is living as he awaits trial for shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during the Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha. A motion filed yesterday asks a judge to add 200-thousand on top of the two-million-dollars Rittenhouse’s lawyers posted to free him in November. The Antioch teen’s attorney’s objected to the motion, saying Rittenhouse and his family have been living in a “safe house” due to death threats.

Popular Posts
If Your Partner Starts Saying These 2 Words More Often, They Are Considering Dumping You
I-80 POTHOLE ALERT!
Get Paid $10,000 to Move to Tulsa, Oklahoma
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Losing Pandemic Pounds is Easier - If It's with Your Partner
Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow