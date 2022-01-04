      Weather Alert

Prosecutors To Seek Death Penalty In Murder Of Bradley Police Officer

Jan 4, 2022 @ 2:05pm

Prosecutors will seeking the death penalty for the two people accused of shooting and killing one Bradley police officer and critically wounding her partner last week. During a bond hearing yesterday for Xandria Harris, Kankakee County State’s attorney Jim Rowe said he will pursue a federal sentence of death against both defendants, since Illinois is not a death penalty state. Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, face charges of murder and attempted murder. Sullivan is accused of shooting Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey at a Bradley hotel. Rowe said body cam footage showed Rittmanic pleading for her life before Sullivan shot and killed her.

