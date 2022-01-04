Prosecutors To Seek Death Penalty In Murder Of Bradley Police Officer

Prosecutors will seeking the death penalty for the two people accused of shooting and killing one Bradley police officer and critically wounding her partner last week. During a bond hearing yesterday for Xandria Harris, Kankakee County State’s attorney Jim Rowe said he will pursue a federal sentence of death against both defendants, since Illinois is not a death penalty state. Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, face charges of murder and attempted murder. Sullivan is accused of shooting Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey at a Bradley hotel. Rowe said body cam footage showed Rittmanic pleading for her life before Sullivan shot and killed her.