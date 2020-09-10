Propose in Front of the Wienermobile
Oscar Mayer is making the iconic 27-foot Wienermobile available for marriage proposals. Starting now, you can request the Wienermobile to show up so you can be photographed proposing in front of it. Requests will be filled based on availability. Those who are selected will be notified the week before their requested date. If you would like to ask the Wienermobile to show up, CLICK HERE TO APPLY.