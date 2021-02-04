Prop Bets for Super Bowl

A woman walks past signage for Super Bowl 55 as she enters the NFL Experience on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday's Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Every year, oddsmakers take what are called Prop Bets for the Super Bowl. These are bets placed on odd things happening during the game. For example:
– How many players will miss game due to COVID?
– Length of last ‘Brave’ in the National Anthem: Over/Under 6 seconds
– Will any scoring drive take less time than the Anthem length?
– How many times will Kindergarten be said? (Because Tom Brady started in his first Super Bowl when Patrick Mahomes was in kindergarten.)
– What will be said first? Groin or Hamstring?
– Which bag will be seen first during a Frito-Lay commercial? Lay’s, Doritos, Tostitos or Cheetos
– How many commercials will show a person wearing a mask?
– How many commercials will have a dog in them?
– Will Mr. Pringle touch his mustache in a Pringles Commercial?
– Will an M&M’s spokescandy be wearing a mask?
– What will be the primary color of Miley Cyrus’ hair in her tailgate show?
– Will Kenny G appear with the Weeknd during the halftime show?
– Will Michael Jackson hologram appear during the halftime show?
There are literally hundreds of these Prop Bets. Here’s more from Pick Wise.