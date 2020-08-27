Problem’s new single features a member of XXL’s 2020 Freshmen Class List
Laetitia RumfordProblem has been keeping busy since the release of his short film, A Compton Story, and his latest album Coffee & Kush Vol.1, which dropped in May.
Ahead of Vol. 2, the West Coast rapper has confirmed his next single, “Nothin,” features Jay Rock and rap newcomer Jack Harlow.
The track may be a bit different than Harlow’s fast-paced and chart-topping single “What’s Poppin,” but as a member of XXL‘s Freshmen 2020 Class list for upcoming artists — along with Mulatto, Chika, Rod Wave, and more — the Kentucky rapper seems like he can keep any pace.
“Nothin” drops August 28 and serves as the lead single from Problem‘s upcoming album, arriving on September 18.
Problem also recently dropped a music video for the remix to his single, “Don’t Be Mad at Me” featuring Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs.
Who’s ready for Coffee & Kush Vol. 2?
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.