Problems Listening to WCCQ online, Thru Iheart, Tune-in, or Alexa? Here’s the Fix
If are no longer able to listen to WCCQ online or via our website or streaming apps (ie: Tune-In). Here’s what’s up.
Our engineers had to change the servers that provided the music to these streams. This means you have to CHANGE YOUR BOOKMARK that pointed to the old servers.
How do we fix this? Easy! If listening on a station webpage….
1. REMOVE the bookmark.
2. Clear the CACHE in your browser. Some browsers call this clear cookies. You can also try to simply RELOAD the webpage. This will often work.
3. Check that the station feed is playing.
4. Re-bookmark the station stream.
Those who use an app, ie: iHeart, Tune-In. Most will automatically go to the new stream. However, if it is a saved station, and there is no audio, remove the bookmark and save it again.
Those who use Google Home or Amazon Alexa. Those will reload the new stream automatically.
Thanks for your patience and Thanks for Listening to WCCQ!