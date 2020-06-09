Problem releases new music video for “Lamborghini”
Laetitia RumfordProblem opens the doors on his “Lamborghini,” in the latest music video from his Coffee & Kush Vol 1 project,” following “Where I Come From.”
The Compton rapper digs into the issues and misunderstandings that arise from jealousy while stunting in front of his all-white Lamborghini parked on a hillside.
The video opens with a news clip of a 5-year-old boy who was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol after going for a joyride in his parents’ car after getting mad when his mom said she would not buy him a Lamborghini.
The JoshyGonz directed visual shows the ridiculous lengths people will go to for this luxury car, which ranges anywhere from $200,000 to $500,000, depending on the model.
“Lamborghini” is also featured in the short film A Compton Story produced, written and directed by Problem, exclusively on Tidal. The 20-minute visual is narrated by comedian Mike Epps and features appearances from special guests like Snoop Dogg, comedian and actor Jackie Long, actor RJ Cyler, and more.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.