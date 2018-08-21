Pro Golfer Slams His Club, Spectator Needs 6 Stitches

If pro golfer Kevin Stadler wants to achieve the same greatness as his dad, former Masters champion Craig Stadler, he might want to work on his anger management. While competing in Portland Friday in a Web.com tournamentkind of a PGA minor leagueStadler slammed his club against the turf and his foot, reports ESPN. The club shattered, and one piece hit a spectator in the head, resulting in six stitches. “It’s been a while since I’ve seen so much blood,” fellow golfer Shaun Micheel wrote in a since-deleted post. A tournament official says Stadler was rattled after the incident, and he failed to make the cut.

–I would argue with the observation that Stadler failed to make the cut. He made six stitches worth! Here’s More from Newser.

