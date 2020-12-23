Pritzker Wins Motion To Reconsider Ruling In Lawsuit
Governor J.B. Pritzker is getting a ruling against him in a lawsuit reconsidered. A Sangamon County judge granted Pritzker’s motion yesterday to look again at a ruling against him in a lawsuit filed by Representative Darren Bailey related to the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders. The judge ruled that a Clay County judge ruled incorrectly against the governor. Bailey’s lawsuit claimed that Pritzker had no authority to issue executive orders extending a statewide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.