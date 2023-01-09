Pritzker Waiting On Senate To Pass Right Assault Weapons Bans

A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee.

The governor released a statement saying the state of Illinois needs a bill “that meets the urgency of now” and the current version in the Senate “falls short.” The Illinois House last week passed a measure that would make it illegal to sell or purchase any assault weapon in the state. The bill is in response to the deadly July 4th shooting in Highland Park.

The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon.