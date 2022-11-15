98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pritzker Touts Report Showing Illinois’ Economic Success

November 15, 2022 12:04PM CST
Governor Pritzker is touting a report showing a positive outlook for Illinois’ economy.  The governor’s Office of Management and Budget released an annual report showing under his leadership, Illinois is in its best fiscal shape in decades.  The governor is credited with working with the General Assembly and elected officials to balance state budgets, tackle the state’s multi-billion-dollar bill backlog, repay COVID related short-term borrowings early, make 500 million-dollars in payments to the state’s pension systems and put more than one-billion-dollars in a savings account for fiscal emergencies or economic downturns.

