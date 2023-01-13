98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pritzker To Sign Bill Expanding Protections Reproductive Health Care

January 13, 2023 1:32PM CST
Governor Pritzker is scheduled today to sign a bill expanding protections for reproductive health care in Illinois.  State lawmakers approve a measure earlier this week that would protect health care professionals and people seeking an abortion or gender-affirming care in Illinois from restrictive laws in other states.  The legislation was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

