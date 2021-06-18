      Weather Alert

Pritzker Signs Voting Access Expansion

Jun 18, 2021 @ 11:41am

A new Illinois law is set to expand voters’ access to the ballot box. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill yesterday that will expand access to curbside voting and establish a central polling location within each county. The law will also establish permanent vote by mail registries, strengthen cybersecurity standards for election authorities, and provide better access to voting opportunities for justice-impacted individuals. The general primary election date for 2022 is also set by the law for June 28th of that year.

