Pritzker Signs Redistricting Maps Into Law

The Illinois General Assembly, the state Supreme Court, and Cook County Board of Review now have new district outlines. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed new redistricting maps into law on Friday. Pritzker says the maps “reflect Illinois’ diversity.” He also says the maps are in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act. The maps used the American Community Survey data from 2019. Illinois Republicans object to the new maps, saying they should have been drawn after full 2020 Census becomes available.