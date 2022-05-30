      Weather Alert

Pritzker Signs Legislation Designed To Improve Illinois’ Health Care System

May 30, 2022 @ 12:20pm

Illinois is working on improving the state’s health care system.  Governor Pritzker signed legislation Friday that includes a range of measures aimed at increasing access to quality health care services, preserving existing health care coverage, and continuing to create a more equitable health care system in Illinois.  The legislation would provide continuous eligibility for adults enrolled in Medicaid, increase reimbursement rates for prenatal and postpartum health care coverage, and expand equity in coverage.

