Pritzker Signs Historic Unemployment Insurance Agreement

December 9, 2022 12:01PM CST
Pritzker Signs Historic Unemployment Insurance Agreement

Governor Pritzker is signing off on a plan to pay off the rest of the state’s pandemic unemployment insurance.  The historic agreement finalizes a bipartisan plan to pay down one-point-four billion-dollars in Unemployment Insurance loan debt.  The state is also adding 450-million-dollars as an interest-free loan to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.  The deal is expect to save taxpayers an around 20-million-dollars in interest costs.

