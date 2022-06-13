Pritzker Signs Bills Expanding Access to HIV and AIDS-Related Care and Prevention

Illinois is expanding access to HIV and AIDS treatment. Governor Pritzker signed two bills into law that are designed to remove barriers to access HIV and AIDS care and prevention. One of the measures allows pharmacists to dispense of certain types of drugs without a prior referral from a doctor. These drugs area designed to reduce the risk of HIV transmission. The second bill ensures funding from the African American HIV/AIDS Response Fund will support research centers and resources hubs led by representative members of the community.