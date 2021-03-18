Pritzker Set To Announce Phased Reopening, Expanded Vaccine Eligibility
Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to make an announcement about a phased reopening plan and expanded vaccine eligibility. Multiple reports say Pritzker will announce the initiatives later today. The governor is expected to announce a new phase in the Restore Illinois plan between Phase Four and Phase Five. The new phase will take into account vaccination rates in each region and allow higher capacity at bars, restaurants, and gatherings. Pritzker is also expected to announce expanded vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older by April 12th.