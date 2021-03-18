      Weather Alert

Pritzker Set To Announce Phased Reopening, Expanded Vaccine Eligibility

Mar 18, 2021 @ 5:48am

Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to make an announcement about a phased reopening plan and expanded vaccine eligibility. Multiple reports say Pritzker will announce the initiatives later today. The governor is expected to announce a new phase in the Restore Illinois plan between Phase Four and Phase Five. The new phase will take into account vaccination rates in each region and allow higher capacity at bars, restaurants, and gatherings. Pritzker is also expected to announce expanded vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older by April 12th.

Popular Posts
Brad Paisley's Free Grocery Store Is Actually Feeding MILLIONS of People in Need
Brett Young Gears Up for his "Caliville Festival" in Palm Springs
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You Take Unnecessary Naps, You Are 19% More Likely to Die?
Kane Brown Shares "Super Proud Dad Moment" - Little Daughter Kingsley Recognized his Music
City of Lockport Moves Toward Green Space after Purchase of Former Texaco Refinery Land