Pritzker Set To Announce New COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to announce new COVID-19 prevention guidelines one day after the state reports nearly 2-thousand cases of COVID-19. The highest number of cases in one day since May 24th. The governor is scheduled to speak this morning at 9:30 from Chicago. Press officials from Pritzker’s office say the governor will be joined by industry leaders for the announcement. No information has been released on the nature of the new guidelines or whether they will apply statewide or only to specific regions. Overall Illinois’s positivity rate of infection is at 4.0% but many regions are higher than that. Governor Pritzker says only 4 regions are below 5%. The south suburban region that includes Will and Kankakee counties is at 6.2% as of August 3rd according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.