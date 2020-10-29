Pritzker Responds To IHSA Decision On Basketball
Governor J.B. Pritzker is responding to the Illinois High School Association’s decision to allow districts to choose whether to play basketball in the winter season. Pritzker says districts who defy released guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Heath regarding winter sports may take on legal liability. The IDPH put basketball in the same high risk category with wrestling and hockey on Tuesday, while the IHSA board took defiant action yesterday to move ahead with basketball season. The IHSA says it was following guidance from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee when making its decision.