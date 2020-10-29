      Weather Alert

Pritzker Responds To IHSA Decision On Basketball

Oct 29, 2020 @ 11:37am

Governor J.B. Pritzker is responding to the Illinois High School Association’s decision to allow districts to choose whether to play basketball in the winter season. Pritzker says districts who defy released guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Heath regarding winter sports may take on legal liability. The IDPH put basketball in the same high risk category with wrestling and hockey on Tuesday, while the IHSA board took defiant action yesterday to move ahead with basketball season. The IHSA says it was following guidance from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee when making its decision.

Popular Posts
Garth Brooks Injured His Hand in a Farm Accident, but He's Okay
DuPage Co. Prosecutors Investigating Suspected Cases Of Vote-by-Mail Fraud
Miranda Lambert's Dog Of 13 Years Passes Away
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better
Light a Mashed Potato-Scented Candle? Yep. Dee-Lish.